HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Domestic violence victims could soon have more protection in Connecticut.
A public hearing on a new proposed law named after missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos took place Wednesday morning and included some words from Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood.
Wood said she was abused by her former boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
RELATED: Marilyn Manson posts statement following abuse allegations
She spoke about the importance of adding coercive control into the definition of domestic violence.
"Too often, I've heard people's stories describing coercive control to a precursor to physical violence or homicide, but nothing could be done until harm happened or the victim was dead," Wood said. "I believe strengthening our knowledge of coercive control can save lives."
Experts said the most dangerous time for a victim is when they leave their abuser and try to protect themselves and their children from further harm.
The new law would change the definition of domestic violence, which in turn would help more victims escape abusive situations.
Lawmakers said “Jennifer's Law” is designed to keep victims and children safe in civil court by changing the law around restraining orders, divorce and custody proceedings.
It would also expand the definition of domestic violence to include emotional, verbal, stalking, financial and legal abuse, along with coercive control.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
The bill would honor Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen dropping her five children off at school in 2019. Her husband, Fotis Dulos, was later arrested for murder.
(1) comment
I wonder who is going to vote against this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.