WATERBURY, CT(WFSB)-- Acts 4 Ministry is trying to get school uniform/supplies donations that will be either given for free or at low cost to low-income families.
Items can be dropped off at The Acts 4 Ministry building located at 1713 Thomaston Ave on Mondays, Tuesdays & Fridays starting August 1st, 9:00am – 2:00pm.
If you have questions call 203.574.2287 or email info@acts4.org.
