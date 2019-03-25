MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A popular 37-year-old restaurant in Manchester is closing its doors.
The Adams Mill Restaurant said it has been under pressure from investors to step aside.
In a lengthy Facebook post, owners Deb and Tony Scarpace said the building will be closed, renovated and reopened as something brand new.
"Our final day of business will be Sunday brunch, April 28," the owners said. "So to those of you that will miss our chef Joe’s bits, blue cheese and poppy seed dressing, there is still some time!"
The Scarpaces thanked the community, the police, fire and health departments, and the Chamber of Commerce for their support.
"Thank you to all of you that have come through our doors," they wrote. "We apologize to those that we have disappointed. That, obviously, was never our intent. This has been an amazing ride and one that we would never have had the opportunity to experience if it weren’t for our guests and our ever-supportive employees."
Read the full post here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.