(WFSB) -- Connecticut is seeing more cases of COVID-19 variants being reported across the state.
There are now 174 confirmed cases of the United Kingdom variant, known as the B.1.1.7 variant.
Earlier this week, the state said a person who had tested positive for the UK variant passed away.
The person was between the ages of 30 and 40.
As of Friday, the cases were reported from the following towns:
- Beacon Falls: 1
- Bloomfield: 1
- Branford: 6
- Bridgeport: 7
- Bristol: 1
- Burlington: 1
- Cheshire: 3
- Cromwell: 1
- East Haven: 5
- Fairfield: 1
- Greenwich: 2
- Guilford: 2
- Hamden: 6
- Madison: 1
- Meriden: 5
- Middlefield: 1
- Middletown: 1
- Naugatuck: 3
- New Britain: 1
- New Hartford: 1
- New Haven: 34
- North Branford: 7
- North Canaan: 2
- North Haven: 4
- Norwich: 1
- Oxford: 7
- Prospect: 1
- Rocky Hill: 2
- Seymour: 2
- Shelton: 1
- Southbury: 2
- Southington: 2
- Stamford: 4
- Stratford: 2
- Thomaston: 2
- Thompson: 1
- Torrington: 1
- Wallingford: 14
- Waterbury: 16
- Watertown: 2
- West Hartford: 1
- West Haven: 10
- Westbrook: 1
- Wethersfield: 1
- Wilton: 1
- Windham: 1
- Wolcott: 1
- Woodbridge: 1
Additionally, the state now has six cases of the South African variant, known as the B.1.351 variant.
Those cases have been reported from the following towns:
- Ansonia: 2
- Danbury: 1
- Greenwich: 1
- New Milford: 2
