HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Four more Connecticut residents came down with cases of the West Nile Virus.
The state Department of Public Health said the additional cases bring the total to 10 for the season.
Two of the patients are from Bridgeport, one is from Durham and the last one is from Southington.
They range in age from 50 to 70. Three out of the four of them required hospitalization.
Laboratory tests confirmed the virus in the patients.
The Bridgeport and Durham patients became ill in mid--to-late August and the Southington patient became ill in the second week of September.
“It’s a great time to be outside as we move into autumn, temperatures start to cool off and Connecticut’s fair season is in full swing, but it’s also important to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” said Dr. Raul Pino, DPH commissioner. “You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites. Severe illness can occur in people of any age, but children and people over 60 are at greater risk. The WNV season doesn’t end until the first hard frost of fall.”
West Nile Virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999.
Symptoms in serious conditions include fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.
However, the DPH said about 80 percent of people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms at all.
More information about West Nile Virus can be found on the DPH's website.
