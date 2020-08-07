HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many cities and towns, some with almost all of its residents, are still in the dark as of Friday morning.
Eversource said it initially had 450 crews out on Wednesday working on restoration and clean-up efforts. That number grew to 700 on Thursday.
The company then said they would be expanding that fleet to 1,189 by Friday.
Utility trucks were seen early Friday morning staged at various locations, including downtown Hartford before they headed off to job sites.
As of Friday morning at about 9 a.m., 414,025 Eversource outages remained, which is 32 percent of its customers.
United Illuminating's outages were at 52,031.
Thursday evening, Eversource said they estimate storm restoration will be “substantially complete” by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
"Substantially complete means fewer than one percent of customers are still without power,” Eversource officials said in a statement.
Eversource told state regulators they expected between 125,000 and 380,000 thousand outages to come as a result from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The final number ended up being twice that.
At 9 p.m. Thursday night, Eversource said crews had restored power to more than 430,000 customers.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is launching an investigation into Eversource’s plans and response to Isaias.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that he activated the Connecticut National Guard to assist in storm recovery.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that he activated the Connecticut National Guard to assist in storm recovery.
(1) comment
99% resolution in just a few days after a storm of this magnitude is great work. Congratulations to Eversource!
