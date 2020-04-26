(WFSB) - More drive thru testing centers for COVID-19 are about to open up.
It comes amid renewed efforts over the past week to increase access to testing.
One of the key pieces to reopening our state is increased testing, which is why these sites are so important.
Patients needed to preregister in order to participate in today's drive thru test sites in Bristol and West Hartford.
In addition, patients needed to participate in a virtual screening with a physician before attending.
The only ones who will be tested without any symptoms are essential workers.
Those that qualify as essential workers are:
- Healthcare workers
- First responders
- Postal workers
- Pharmacy workers
- Grocery store employees
- Food and agriculture workers
- Public works employees
- Other infrastructure employees
PhysicianOne is hosting both testing sites, but you don't need to be a PhysicianOne patient to qualify for testing.
The testing site in Bristol is located at the PhysicianOne Urgent Care facility at 576 Farmington Avenue and runs from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The testing site in West Hartford is located at the PhysicianOne Urgent Care facility at 21 North Main Street in West Hartford and also runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
One of the doctors with PhysicianOne Urgent Care says that they are finding that many people are not seeking advice for their symptoms and that they're feeling isolated.
It's important, if you don't feel well, to seek medical attention.
