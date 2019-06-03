NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Six adults and one child were taken to the hospital after a CTtransit bus was struck by a tractor trailer in North Haven.
It happened at the intersection of Montowese Avenue and Universal Drive in North Haven, around noon.
Fire officials said there were 17 people on the bus when it happened.
The seven victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic in the area will be impacted for some time.
Stay with Ch, 3 as more information becomes available.
