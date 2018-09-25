WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews rescued two adults and two children from flood waters in Westport on Tuesday.
According to the fire department, two cars were swept off the road by water flooding.
Westport firefighters removed three people from the roof and one from inside of the car.
The fire department had to break a window and remove the person from the car.
No injuries were reported.
