(WFSB) - Connecticut is approaching the May 20 date when it plans to enter phase 1 of a reopening process, but it is also looking beyond.
Monday, the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group planned a round table discussion focused on how to get kids back to school.
Whether parents have a kindergartner or a college student, they said the biggest concern is whether their children will be safe in their learning environment.
The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is hoping to answer such questions.
It's been about two months since districts closed schools.
The Department of Education has been waiting for the group to develop guidelines, most immediately about when it comes to opening up summer school programs.
“If the trends continue in the positive way they’ve been going, we’re hoping to have summer school open in July," Dr. Miguel Cardona, Commissioner for the Department of Education, explained.
Looking to the Fall, schools in Connecticut could look very different once they reopen.
Schools are not outfitted for social distancing.
Lamont has said there could be a hybrid plan going forward of online learning and classroom learning as back-to-school is phased in.
Other plans include looking at reduced class sizes, putting kids in smaller groups, and spreading them out around the school in places like the gym, the library, or even the cafeteria.
Another question is whether or not the coronavirus will hit a second wave in the fall.
The reopen group projects 200-300,000 tests will be needed by late August for universities to reopen.
“We have a long way to go, but we’re making plans to enable that," Josh Geballe, chief operating officer, stated.
Eyewitness News learned some college campuses may not reopen until October, and of course, based on what the status of the virus is, it is unclear if K-12 might have to do the same.
The round table discussion starts Monday at 11 a.m. and the task force is accepting questions.
Parents and students can email their questions to the email reopen@ct.gov.
For more information on the round table, click here.
