WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Since early April, the state has used May 20 as a benchmark for when schools and businesses could possibly start reopening.
Now, the governor’s office says we may not see the state reopening until early June.
On a Friday night in many downtowns across the state, businesses would be bustling. However, a lot of them are closed and streets are empty.
RELATED: State leaders say reopening may not happen until sometime in June
“Traditionally we'll have lines out the door and down the sidewalk, especially at nighttime and on weekends. It is definitely 50 percent less than what we're used to,” said Kathy Clark, of Mainstreet Creamery.
Businesses like hers may have to wait even longer to get back to normal.
On Thursday, the governor’s reopening committee pushed a tentative “reopening” date back to early June.
"There's been some confusion and there's been some concern about the date being moved back. As I said, there's a pent-up demand from businesses and employees to get back to work,” said Joe Brennan, who sits on the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.
He said they are trying to create a plan as quickly as possible, but they have to balance the reopening with the proper safety protocols.
“I think it’s hard to put dates because we're in totally different territory, but I do think there needs to be a sense of urgency around this,” Brennan added.
Garrett Sheehan, with the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, also sits on the advisory group, and said while businesses are waiting to fully reopen, they plan for a new way of operating.
"They also need to take this time to look at their business and see how they can change their business model. Because we don't know what things are going to look like with the new normal. Things are going to change no matter what,” Sheehan said.
Business owner Tate Norden was set to open the food venue ‘Gastropark this spring.
However, with the state’s tentative reopening date pushed back, Norden says all he can do is wait.
"Obviously with the delays involved with the pandemic, we're hoping to open the outer portion later this year,” Norden said.
In the meantime, he said he’s been working with other small businesses and food trucks around the community to stay afloat.
"It's forced us to work together with either local small businesses. I think maybe that's the silver lining that people are banding together,” he said.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.