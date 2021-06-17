MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- State leaders and advocates are encouraging families to participate in a summer meals program for children.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to join a group of anti-hunger advocates at a news conference in Meriden at 11 a.m.
The summer meals program is meant to help bridge the gap during the summer months for students who rely on the free and reduced meals that they receive during the school year.
A press release said only around one in seven eligible children usually participate in the summer meals program.
On Thursday morning, Lamont will be joining representatives from Hunger Free America, the Connecticut Food Bank, End Hunger Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Education, and the School Nutrition Association.
