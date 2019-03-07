HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Workers and business owners will advocate for and argue against raising Connecticut's minimum wage.
Several bills on the matter are up for consideration.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association said a hike in pay would hurt businesses and jobs.
A public hearing on the bills is set to start at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Before it starts, low wage workers said they'll be urging lawmakers to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2022.
They plan to argue that it would stimulate the local economy.
The new proposal currently up for consideration would boost the wage to $12.50 per hour by 2020.
The current minimum wage is $10.10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.