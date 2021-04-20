HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates for legal recreational marijuana planned a rally in Hartford for Tuesday afternoon.
They plan to urge lawmakers to pass a bill that would make recreational pot legal in Connecticut.
The state's Judiciary Committee passed the bill two weeks ago.
RELATED: Lawmakers move closer to legalizing marijuana in Connecticut
Most Democrats are on board.
However, many Republicans are not and said they want the federal government's blessing.
The General Assembly still needs to take up the bill.
Tuesday's rally is set for 2 p.m. outside of the Legislative Office Building.
