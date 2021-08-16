HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Childcare advocates will join Connecticut's senior senator to call for affordable childcare to be included in a budget package currently being negotiated.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he will join daycare providers and families to urge Congress to include funding to help people afford childcare.
A news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford.
Blumenthal said daycare costs can exceed monthly mortgage payments or rent for families, making it difficult for individuals to reenter the workforce.
Barbara Jo Warner, executive director of Capitol Child Development Center, Merrill Gay, executive director of the Early Childhood Alliance, and Elizabeth Fraser, policy director from the CT Association for Human Services, will be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.