HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A special forum on Thursday focused on how state judges can do a better job at helping victims of domestic violence.
The forum was hosted by lawmakers, judges, and victims’ advocates.
The goal is to provide better training for judges in family court, in addition to family counselors who work in the court system.
“It’s a really complicated issue. We are viewing this from our side as an opportunity to do better and collectively work together to make policy change,” said Karen Jarmoc, of the CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
There has been some training for judges, but advocates say its minimal and they would like to see more training.
