(CBS/WFSB) -- Just about everyone speeds on occasion, but a new report shows it can have deadly consequences.
Now advocates are pushing for new measures to get drivers to slow down.
In October, surveillance video caught a car speeding down a Milwaukee street before the driver lost control and crashed.
Six people were inside, and 18-year-old Zion Lewis, was killed.
Friends and family remembered her at a vigil.
"They need to slow down, they've taken my niece's life away, I don't know what else it's going to take,” said Latrina Cooper, Lewis’ aunt.
A new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association shows nearly 10,000 people died in speed related crashes in 2017.
That's similar to drunk driving deaths, and much higher than the number of people killed in distracted driving accidents.
However, advocates say speeding isn't taken as seriously.
“Because we all speed, we're guilty of it, we're in a rush to get where we're going. We talk about drunk driving, we talk about distracted driving, but we don't talk about speed in that same context when we really need to,” said Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association.
He said part of the problem is nearly every state has raised speed limits over the past two decades.
"What we're seeing really is a double whammy effect. Speed limits are going up but the public thinks they can go 5, 10, 15 miles an hour above that posted speed limit,” he said.
Adkins says when speed limits were lowered in New York City and Boston, traffic deaths dropped.
He also wants police to crack down on speeders.
The study suggests expanding the use of automated speed cameras, which have been effective at getting drivers to slow down.
"Enforcement is a big key to this. If people feel like they are going to get a ticket behavior changes,” Adkins said.
In Connecticut, the report says 32 percent of all motor-vehicle deaths are speed related.
In New York, the number is slightly less at 31 percent.
For our neighbors to the north in Massachusetts, 28 percent of car deaths are speed related.
For a look at the full report, click here.
