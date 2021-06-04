HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a push in the state to enact a transportation climate bill.
On Friday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont spoke at a rally urging lawmakers to adopt legislation enacting the Transportation Climate Initiative.
Lamont was joined by other political leaders and officials to support the bill, which advocates say will support a “greener, healthier, and more equitable Connecticut.”
If the bill passes, officials said it would generate $100 million per year in proceeds “of which at least half will be invested in communities overburdened by pollution and underserved by public transportation. Passing the bill will be a rare opportunity for Connecticut to lead a collaborative of 12 eastern states in addressing transit and air pollution inequities.”
