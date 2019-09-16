CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – For the second time in a month, police believe domestic violence claimed the life of another Connecticut woman.
Advocates have been keeping track and they say, so far, nine lives have been lost this year in abusive situations.
Friends of a Cheshire woman say they stepped in when they witnessed warning signs in her relationship, but their friend is still gone.
An expert explains none of the cases are the same.
“There were things she wasn’t comfortable with and I told her to just call the cops, just in case he does anything crazy,” said Heather Beichner.
Friends of Monica Dominguez are in disbelief that a man who they said had a temper allegedly took that rage to unfathomable levels.
“I didn’t think this would be the crazy. I thought it was going to be a smashed cell phone. Not being stabbed thirty times,” Beichner said.
Court documents obtained by Channel 3 showed that last Wednesday, Cheshire police responded to Dominguez’s Mountain Road home and saw her lying in a pool of blood with 20 to 30 stab wounds on her face, neck, arms, and back.
They said Dominguez told them, “he tried to kill me, he say I cheated on him.”
Police charged her husband, Emanuel Dominguez-Villagomez with assault.
After holding onto life for several days, Monica died over the weekend.
Police expect charges will be upgraded.
“It’s just so alarming and concerning and such a tragedy for this family,” said Karen Jarmoc, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Jarmoc, the CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence says Monica’s death was the ninth of this kind so far this year. She says on average, Connecticut sees 14 domestic violence deaths per year.
Meriden mom Perrie Mason was found dead last month.
Earlier this month, police killed a man who they said nearly strangled his wife to death.
“It crosses over all socioeconomic backgrounds, all ethnicities, all faiths. To know this really can happen in any form of a relationship,” Jarmoc said.
Jarmoc says the toughest challenge is stopping the crimes because so often they happen privately, inside the walls of homes, but that doesn’t mean nothing can be done.
“Domestic violence is very layered and complex, and it’s not always an easy thing to leave,” Jarmoc said.
She said the first step for victims and friends who see warning signs is to call an advocate who will give personalized service and guide them on what to do next.
In Cheshire and East Hartford, children were eyewitnesses to the attacks. Jarmoc said they can have lifelong impacts on them and there are programs that will work with them to recover from that trauma.
Meanwhile, if you or someone you know needs help, you can find information here or call 888-774-2900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.