HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates for a bill that would provide high school girls with feminine hygiene supplies plan to voice their support for the measure on Wednesday.
Students will join state Sens. Alex Bergstein, Mary Abrams and Marilyn Moore and state Rep. Jeff Currey for a news conference in Hartford.
Stream it around 9:30 a.m. here.
They'll speak in advance of a Public Health Committee public hearing about Senate Bill 140, "An Act Requiring Free Feminine Hygiene Products in Middle and High School Student Bathrooms."
The menstrual supplies would be available to girls in grades 6 through 12.
The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
