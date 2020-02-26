HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates for a bill that would provide high school girls with feminine hygiene supplies voiced their support for the measure on Wednesday.
Students joined state Sens. Alex Bergstein, Mary Abrams and Marilyn Moore and state Rep. Jeff Currey for a news conference in Hartford.
Not having access to tampons or pads in public school girls bathrooms is being labeled as period poverty.
"In the United States, one in five girls have left school early or missed school entirely due to lack of access to menstrual hygiene products," said student Amy Barrett.
"Providing these products in school bathrooms to address the fundamental, biological process is no different than providing soap and toilet paper," said student Charlotte Hallisey.
They spoke at 9:30 a.m. in advance of a Public Health Committee public hearing about Senate Bill 140, "An Act Requiring Free Feminine Hygiene Products in Middle and High School Student Bathrooms."
The group said the issue is there are people who can't afford to buy what they need.
"It's why I worked through my schools rule as the Hamden Board of Education student representative to get rid of the $0.25 fee, put period pots in my school, it's why Ii started Period Hero's, where teachers can put hearts on their doors to show students they have products and they care," said lead organizer Mariam Khan.
The group has already collected more than 1,200 signatures in support of the Senate bill, which would require Connecticut schools to offer free menstrual supplies in girls' bathrooms for grades 6 through 12.
Senator Mary Abrams is a supporter of the bill and also a former educator, and said “we supplied toilet paper, soap to wash hands and tissues to blow your nose so I think that this is just along those same lines and not be a financial issue.”
Feminine hygiene products in Connecticut are tax-free, and cost between $4 to $10 a box.
Opponents chimed in on the Channel 3 Facebook page, saying they will be stolen if they are left out for free.
Supporters say the total cost to supply the products in all schools would be $400,000 for the first year.
The group applied for a grant with the hopes it gets approved.
The Public Health Committee will have to vote on this first, before it moves to the House and Senate.
Students say if this becomes law, they're hoping other states will follow.
I thought this State was broke and in debt. I thought this State had to payback millions that it borrowed.
Got that "not so fresh" feeling?
Free translates into "at the expense of taxpayers" so the least they could do is be honest about it. The only thing the democrats don't want the government to provide to people for free is guns. They're morphing into communists. The want the government to be massive, to take care of people from cradle to grave. "Free" prenatal, free preschool, free food, free housing, free healthcare, free college... This is how you destroy a society. It's how you destroy personal responsibility in people. It's thievery, stealing money from people who earn it and giving it away to people who don't.
Free, Free, Free-Free, Free-Free-Free. (It's NOT free....)
