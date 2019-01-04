HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a pleasant day on Friday, rain is on the way for the first half of the weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 40s.
Then the rain moves in after midnight.
Track it with the Channel 3 Interactive Radar here.
Highs will range from the upper 30s to middle 40s on Saturday, and there will be a raw northeasterly breeze.
At first, Haney said there could be a few pockets of sleet and freezing rain in northern CT, but most of the state will see just rain.
“Rain will end tomorrow (Saturday) night and drier air will move into the state for the second half of the weekend,” Haney said.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a gusty wind. Temperatures will be in the 40s but will drop during the afternoon.
By Monday morning, temps will be in the upper teens and 20s.
While Monday starts out sunny, clouds move in during the afternoon ahead of some wet weather.
“At this point, it looks like the storm will start as snow Monday night then it could change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain by Tuesday morning,” Haney said.
This could have a significant impact on the Tuesday morning commute.
The storm will move quickly, which means weather conditions will improve by Tuesday afternoon.
“We should see some partial clearing and temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher. The roads will be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home,” Haney said.
