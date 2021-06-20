(WFSB) - Don't adjust your eyeglasses Xfinity customers. You may not to need to shell out as much for your next bill.
Xfinity says they intend to reimburse those customers that already paid the regional sports fee this year in full.
This is due to the fact that many professional and collegiate sports did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic, hence there was a sharp decrease in the number of broadcasted sporting events.
"In response to this situation, we’ve been working with the regional sports networks to secure refunds wherever possible," the company said in a statement.
It is unclear when those refunds will be secured by Xfinity.
The company will provide updates as they continue working with regional sports networks.
