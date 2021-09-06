HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s biggest pride event is back.
After being cancelled last year due to COVID, the Hartford PRIDE Festival is happening this weekend in Bushnell Park.
This year, there will be two recording artists performing, two bands, and plenty of activities for the entire family.
Because of COVID, there will be another new booth, on-site vaccinations.
"It was a big debate to have it or not to have it," Pedro Segarra, vice president of Claro, tells us.
Organizers say they decided to hold this year’s Hartford PRIDE event, only if they could do it safely.
That meant moving it from its former Pratt Street location to Bushnell Park.
"When you’re trying to fit 15,000 people on that little street, we couldn’t have it," Claro President Charlie Ortiz says.
"The park offers an opportunity to be in a space where we can follow all the CDC guidelines, where we can be socially distant," Segarra noted.
The organization, Claro, has been working with the city of Hartford, the Hartford arts council, and dozens of sponsors to make Hartford PRIDE happen.
Not only did they pull off Connecticut’s largest pride event, but it will be packed with activities.
In addition to the musical numbers, there will also be an orchestra, drag performances, a kids station, and more.
"We have our youth sing, dance, perform, give out trophies, give out prizes, raffles," said Segarra.
There will also be vendors and booths with health and community resources. Vaccinations will be available on-site at the festival.
The festival will be happening on 9/11, so they will be recognizing survivors at the event.
There will also be a wall where people can hang ribbons in remembrance of the lives lost on that day.
"We take that opportunity to remember the victims of 9/11. We take it as an opportunity to remind people of that tragedy," explained Segarra.
Charlie says Hartford PRIDE isn’t just about celebration. It’s about recognition.
"It’s not about having a party. It’s about the pride of the fights and the people who truly have paved the way to have the benefits that we have today," Ortiz added.
Hartford PRIDE Festival will be happening this Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. at Bushnell Park. The event is free.
To learn more about this year's PRIDE event, head here.
For additional information on LGBT+ here in Connecticut, as well as Hartford Capital City Pride, you can click or tap here.
