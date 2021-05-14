WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This week marks American Craft Beer Week, and with more than 120 breweries in the state of Connecticut, many owners are ready for the restrictions to loosen up next week.
Breweries have had a tough run during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were slapped with restrictions to provide food for guests, tables needed to be spaced 6 feet and at one point, only 6 people were allowed at a table.
The same was enforced for restaurants.
On Friday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal toured New Park Brewing in West Hartford. He visited two breweries in the state in honor of American Craft Beer Week.
“I’m so grateful to them for their courage, staying open, keeping folks on payroll, providing great product that folks really appreciate,” Blumenthal said, adding that he fought on the federal level to include breweries and restaurants in receiving funding.
The Connecticut Brewer's Guild also worked with state leaders to help keep these breweries afloat.
As part of the state's executive order, beer delivery was allowed.
“That was a big pivot for our business with less people visiting breweries. We ended up purchasing delivery trucks and we now deliver throughout the state,” said John Doyle, of New Park Brewing.
Breweries in Connecticut are preparing for restrictions to lift next week, which includes the food requirement, spacing between tables, and how many people can sit at a table.
“We are extremely fortunate to have great leaders in CT especially throughout the past year and we saw the leadership step up in terms of vaccination we are leading the way and that's what able to get more people into our doors,” said Phil Pappas, of Connecticut Brewers Guild.
Connecticut breweries will soon top 130, and many are happy we are seeing the light at the end of a dark tunnel.
“It's weird to say some good things came out of this but the way people reacted quickly, changed the law, support small business that's been a huge help to us,” Doyle said.
