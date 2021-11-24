KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - There is a giant splash of color this time of year in the quiet corner.
It's actually a glow emanating from Dayville and Dan Amarante’s Winter Wonderland.
It's really jaw dropping in person, just the amount of lights and various displays Dan spends months setting up.
Last year, he cut back, because of the pandemic, but now he's back in his full glory.
The big show begins Thanksgiving night.
More information on the annual holiday tradition can be found here.
