DERBY, CT (WFSB) - After learning their high school football season would be cut short without enough healthy players, Derby High School is getting another chance to play under the lights in front of family and friends.
It might not be Friday night lights, but how about a little Thursday night football? That’s quite alright with the kids.
In fact, Derby just wrapped up their senior night celebration on the field for the players and the cheerleaders, giving them a nice send off and making the most out of a challenging season.
As Eyewitness News told you last week, Derby kids learned late last month that they’d have to forfeit the final five games.
Derby is the smallest school in the state to field its own team.
Back in August, they started the season with thirty players, but before their last game, they were down to just fourteen healthy players and with the health and safety of their kids at the forefront, they had to make the difficult decision.
Coming off the COVID cancelation of last year, it was just more heartbreak for the team, but the school and the athletic department decided that even though they wouldn’t play any official games, the team would continue to practice everyday after school leading up to tonight’s scrimmage against longtime rival Ansonia, giving these players who’ve been through a lot the last two years another chance to strap on the pads and play a game they love.
