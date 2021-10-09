HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It was marathon day today in the capital city.
Thousands showed up for the annual Eversource Hartford Marathon to take on one of several races.
"Virtuals are great, don't get me wrong, but this is the excitement we are looking for, this is the fun we are looking for, and the comradery. We've got ladies that came from New York just being able to be here. As you can see, we are pretty loud," Noemi Rodriguez of the local Latinas in Motion chapter tells us.
Noemi says some of her girls are doing the marathon while others took on the 5K.
"Being in person is what we all prefer. We like to be with other people, we like that friendly competition, and it's for a great cause," Tracy Tomczik of Montivlle said.
A sense of competition the Tomczik family missed last year because the race was virtual, but Saturday, thousands are back to cross the finish line, like Tyler Raymond, who won first place after running the thirteen miles in the half marathon.
"It feels amazing. I came in here hoping to win and you knowing how the race paned out. It ended up working exactly how I wanted it to pan out. I couldn't ask for anything better," Raymond explained.
And today was more than the run. Many of the participants represented a charity, like one close to home for the Channel Three family.
Some of our colleagues helped raise over $5,000 for the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation.
"My mom was always a fan of the human spirit. What better way to show the human spirit than running twenty miles, twenty-six miles actually. It's going to be great. I am really excited to see the finish line. I've never seen a marathon finish, so it's going to be great," Kathryn Cooke, Denise's daughter, added.
