NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven schools and the city’s Housing Authority have come together to offer up a solution for students enrolled in the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven.
The club announced this week that it would be shutting its doors at the end of the day on Friday.
While it was a difficult decision, the program is reportedly shutting down due to what’s being described as “financial uncertainty and limited resources.”
Those in the neighborhood said they were caught off-guard, and now were trying to figure out what to do with their kids for the rest of the school year.
On Thursday, Mayor Toni Harp said an agreement was made between New Haven Public Schools and the Housing Authority to provide an after-school program for children who are currently enrolled in the club.
“This short-notice circumstance presented itself with no easy answer: the Boys and Girls Club is a private entity with what seem to be insurmountable, short-term financial difficulties,” Mayor Harp said in a press release.. “With thanks to my staff, NHPS staff, and Dr. DuBois-Walton and her staff at the housing authority, we identified resources and a location – and addressed transportation issues – to help these families resolve what would otherwise have been a childcare emergency.”
The after-school program will relocate to the Roberto Clemente School, and will remain in operation through Dec. 18.
A letter has been sent out to families to notify them of the changes.
