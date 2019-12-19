GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This weekend a small army of volunteers in one shoreline town will make sure no veteran is forgotten.
Under a fresh coat of snow and ice in a Guilford backyard, hundreds of Christmas wreaths were stacked up and piled high on Thursday, ready to fulfill a mother’s promise made two years ago.
“So, Ethan and I, in December of 2017, were just driving in the car and we saw the Wreaths Across America truck pass us by, and he kind of said, what is that,” said Kristin Song, of Guilford. “I didn’t really know, researched, told him about it and said we should do that for Guilford."
But then she and her husband Mike never got the chance.
In January of 2018, their son Ethan Song was at a friend’s house, playing with a gun that belonged to that friend’s father, when it went off.
Ethan was just 15 years old.
Last year, just two weeks before Christmas, Kristin remembered that promise she made, thinking it would start with just a few wreaths.
That number ended up being more than 500, and ‘Wreaths Across Guilford’ was born.
“These veterans are heroes, and the ones that were laid to rest in Guilford, it’s such a beautiful way to honor them,” said Mike Song. “Their families are often on the verge of tears when on the often, coldest time of year, these folks are having a great tribute for their heroism.”
This coming Saturday, the Ethan Miller Song Foundation is doubling its Christmas time act of kindness.
“Our goal was to raise enough money to get 1,100 wreaths, and amazingly we did it. So, we now have 1,100 wreaths with 1,100 bows, ready to go Saturday morning,” said Steve Spurrell, of Guilford.
That number will cover every veteran buried in Guilford.
Since that dark day in January of 2018, the Song family has made it their mission to keep Ethan’s spirit alive, be it through the passage of Ethan’s Law, now requiring every gun in Connecticut, loaded or not, to be properly stored if there is a minor in the house, or this act of kindness, honoring veterans who passed while remembering those still living.
“When I started studying gun violence after Ethan died, I started realizing there were 20 veterans or so taking their life every day, and so I want the message this year to be we love and cherish our veterans that have past, and we love our veterans, and the active military,” Kristin Song said. “These veterans are taking their own lives and I guess coming from a place where I was suicidal at one point after Ethan died, just to let them know, hold on, you will find joy again in your life, you will smile again, you will find a purpose.”
Saturday morning volunteers will load up the wreaths in trucks and head out to the cemeteries, before having a ceremony at Alder Brooke Cemetery at 2 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
