HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer weather is in the forecast, but parts of the state will first have to get through an afternoon of possible storms.
Meteorologist Scot Haney called Wednesday a transition day when the state will be switching from cooler-than-normal to hot.
"Morning clouds and scattered showers will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon, as temperatures reach the low- and middle-80s," Haney said. "Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the warmth of the afternoon."
A few of the storms could be strong to severe.
Track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here or Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
The Storm Prediction Center placed a portion of northern Connecticut in a "slight risk" area for damaging winds. The rest of the state is in the "marginal risk" area, with the exception of southeastern Connecticut.
"Any showers and storms will dissipate [Wednesday night]," Haney said.
Low temperatures should range from between 65 to 70 degrees.
The heat returns Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures look like they'll reach or exceed 90 degrees away from the coast by Thursday afternoon.
"The humidity will be high as well," Haney said. "Despite the sultry conditions, the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be quite low. It should be a partly to mostly sunny day."
Friday will also be partly sunny, hot and humid.
It could be the hottest day of the week with forecasted highs between 90 and 95 degrees.
"A cold front may come close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm risk in the late afternoon and evening, but there is also a chance we’ll get through the day completely dry," Haney said.
However, the front will mean showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
