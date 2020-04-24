HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple of storms will make both the end of the week and the end of the weekend wet and chilly.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon tracked Friday's storm in the Early Warning Forecast Center.
"We’ll see waves or periods of rain through [Friday] afternoon, on and off," Dixon said. "When not raining, it will be cloudy and damp."
Temperatures will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.
"With the wind, it will feel more like the 30s," Dixon said.
The rain will end early Friday evening and the clouds will clear away.
The first half of the weekend looks good, according to Dixon.
Saturday should feature mostly-sunny skies with temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees. A breeze will limit those temps to the 50s along the shoreline.
The wet and chilly weather returns for Sunday.
"Rain becomes likely," Dixon said. "Perhaps steadier/heavier later in the day."
The rain may develop by late Saturday night, but it will continue into Sunday.
Temperatures should once again range from the 40s to 50 degrees.
"Next week starts out unsettled as the system from Sunday slowly departs," Dixon said. "There will be scattered showers and as some colder air wraps in on its backside. Some snow may mix in across the higher elevations of northern Connecticut."
Tuesday, at this point, looks brighter, drier and milder.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
