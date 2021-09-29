After years of restoration, Woodstock boxcar gets ready to head to forever home

WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - A part of New England railroad history is heading to a museum after being restored to its final glory.

Eyewitness News first told you about the boxcar back in 2016 when Orion Newall-Vuillemot, then a 15-year-old, bought it for one dollar.

CT teen restores train boxcar One Connecticut teen is using his spare time to restore a piece of history.

Now, after years of work and thousands of dollars in investments, it's ready for a new home.

Not everybody has an old antique railroad boxcar in their backyard, but in Woodstock, it's been 20-year-old Orion's pet project to restore for the past five years.

“We’re doing this because to preserve a piece of railroad history, it's like one of three or four Boston and Maine boxcars left," Newall-Vuillemot tells us.

Now, the boxcar is restored and moving to the Danbury Railroad Museum with the help of H.A. Keo Crane Service.

Its no easy task.

“This requires permits from the state of Connecticut to go over the road from DOT," Newall-Vuillemot explained.

Eighteen and a half tons to slowly lift. Then, an hour later, gently set it on a stretched low boy trailer.

“This is a young man with initiative. He had an idea here. He’s worked on it and now today, it leaves," Woodstock First Selectman Jay Swan says.

“I’m glad its been restored and I’m glad it's being moved," Jane Newall said.

Crane operator Alan Ywarsky says it takes time to do it right and secure the big load.

“It's on the trailer and we’re ready to go. That’s all that counts right?" asked Ywarsky.

After spending five hours loading and securing the boxcar, now, for the three hour drive to Danbury, taking 395 to Route 2 and eventually west on I-84.

It certainly is a site to see on the highway, people scratching their heads trying to figure it out as the 89-foot long tractor and trailer with its precious load on board winds its way west to Danbury.

There, the crane will pick the boxcar up again and set it down at its new home at the Railroad Museum so visitors can check out a piece of rail history.