CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly along Route 9 South again.
A crash Monday afternoon snarled traffic, causing extensive delays in the area.
It occurred by Exit 19 around 4:15 p.m.
At least one vehicle was involved in the collision and later caught fire.
State Police could not say if anyone was injured during the incident.
Route 9 South in Cromwell was briefly shut down while police investigate, but was reopened a short time later.
