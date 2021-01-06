WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A person died from a fire in Waterbury on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters said they were called to Poplar Place in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood.
They found a victim inside a multi-family home.
However, they said the unidentified person did not survive.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased," said the Waterbury Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1339.
A cause for the fire has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.