HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for a storm system that is bringing downpours, lightning and thunder to the state.
A line of strong storms moved into state just before 3 p.m., prompting a tornado warning for Litchfield County. That warning expired at 3:15 p.m.
Track the storms with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Several thunderstorm warnings were issued, but they have all since expired.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the entire state until 6 p.m.
In Litchfield County, residents reported seeing pea and quarter-sized hail, along with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Ahead of the storms on Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center placed a good portion of the state in a 'slight' risk area for strong to damaging wind gusts from any thunderstorms that form.
Storms will come to an end by the evening hours.
Once these storms pass, a freeze warning for northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties is set to be issued.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said after a day of temperatures in the 60s, they’ll fall back into the 40s and 30s by Wednesday evening.
Winds will gust to between 30 and 45 mph, making it feel even colder.
“There may be a little snow in the northwest hills,” he said.
It’ll be downright cold overnight, as temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s and 30s. Wind chills will also be in the upper teens and 20s.
“Tomorrow [Thursday] is Earth Day! While it is April 22nd, it is going to feel more like March 22,” DePrest said.
Highs will only be near 50 degrees on Thursday.
“Plus, a northwest wind will gust to 40 mph or higher, which may reach wind advisory criteria,” he said.
The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
