Health organizations are helping folks fight back against the spread of covid-19.

(WFSB) -- Health organizations are helping folks fight back against the spread of covid-19.

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a new list of cleaning products that can help kill off the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says coronavirus can spread through person to person contact, or from surfaces to people.

It also says there is proof that disinfecting your home and work space properly can help fight back against coronavirus.

That’s why you’ll want to properly disinfect surfaces like countertops, and you can use things that are probably inside your home, like Lysol disinfectant spray and Purell surface disinfectant.

You’ll want to spray these products about 6-8 inches from surfaces and make sure the product stays on a surface for at least 10 seconds before wiping it down.

The Center for Biocide Chemistries has released a list of more than 100 ready to use products that are effective at killing viruses like covid-19.

These are anti-microbial products already in the market that have been tested against hundreds of pathogens.

Many of the products have been proven to be effective against stronger pathogens like norovirus and Ebola.

When high touch surfaces like countertops, seats on buses, planes aren’t properly disinfected, harmful viruses like the novel coronavirus can spread rapidly.

It’s also important you wipe everything down with a fresh cloth or wipe.

Also, don’t forget to use the one way wipe method. If you wipe in one direction, then go back over it, you’ll spread the germs you just cleaned up.

Plus, when it comes to the office, it’s a good idea to wipe down your desk at least once every week. And when you leave the office every day, flip your keyboard over to prevent new viruses from growing.

Among the popular household items on the list are Clorox disinfecting spray, Clorox multi-surface cleaner + bleach, Lysol disinfectant spray, and Purell professional surface disinfectant.

Here’s a closer look at the full list:

PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizer

PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant

PURELL Healthcare Surface Disinfectant

PURELL Multi Surface Disinfectant

PURELL Food Processing Surface Sanitizer

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray

Sani-24 Germicidal Spray

DETERGENT DISINFECTANT PUMP SPRAY

SC-RTU DISINFECTANT CLEANER

Sanicare TBX

Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray

Clorox Healthcare® Fuzion® Cleaner Disinfectant

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach1

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® 4-in-One Disinfectant & Sanitizer

Clorox 4 In One Disinfecting Spray

CloroxPro™ Clorox Total 360® Disinfecting Cleaner1

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach1

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Biostain & Odor Remover

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Tilex Soap Scum Remover

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant

Clorox Healthcare® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant

Clorox Clean Up Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfectant Foamer

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner Clinging Bleach Gel

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Formula Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover

Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfecting Foam Cleaner

LYSOL BRAND CLING & FRESH TOILET BOWL CLEANER

LYSOL BRAND POWER TOILET BOWL CLEANER

LYSOL BRAND LIME & RUST TOILET BOWL CLEANER

LYSOL BRAND BLEACH MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANER

LYSOL BRAND BLEACH MOLD AND MILDEW REMOVER

LYSOL BRAND POWER PLUS TOILET BOWL CLEANER

LYSOL® DISINFECTANT SPRAY

PROFESSIONAL LYSOL® DISINFECTANT SPRAY

LYSOL® DISINEFCTANT MAX COVER MIST

BLEACH DISINFECTANT CLEANER

KLERCIDE

PEROXIDE DISINFECTANT AND GLASS CLEANER

TB DISINFECTANT CLEANER READY-TO-USE

VIRASEPT

PEROXIDE MULTI SURFACE CLEANER AND DISINFECTANT RTU

TB Quat

RTU Disinfectant Cleaner

Protection that Lives on Microban 24 Hour Keeps Killing 99.9% of Bacteria for Up to 24 Hours Multipurpose Cleaner” (Microban 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Cleaner)

“Protection that Lives on Microban 24 Hour Keeps Killing 99.9% of Bacteria for Up to 24 Hours Bathroom Cleaner” (Microban 24 hour Bathroom Cleaner)

MAPS- 1 RTU

Lemon Disinfectant

Clear Gear Sports Spray

Foster First Defense

Sani-Spritz Spray

Don-O-Mite

One-Step Disinfectant Cleaner

X-Ray Apron Cleaner Disinfectant

OXIVIR Tb

All Purpose Virex

OXIVIR 1

Stepan Spray Disinfectant Concentrate

Buckeye Sanicare Lemon Quat

Buckey Sanicare Mint Quat

Buckeye Sanicare Pine Quat

Buckeye Sanicare Quat 128

Buckeye Sanicare Quat 256

Buckeye Sani-Q2

Buckeye Terminator

Buckeye Eco Neutral Disinfectant

Buckeye Eco One-Step Disinfectant-Deodorizer-Cleaner

CloroxPro™ Clorox® Germicidal Bleach

Clorox Disinfecting Bleach2

Clorox Performance Bleach1

Clorox Germicidal Bleach3

PROFESSIONAL LYSOL® HEAVY DUTY BATHROOM CLEANER CONCENTRATE

LYSOL BRAND CLEAN & FRESH MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER

14 PLUS ANTIBACTERIAL ALL PURPOSE CLEANER

20 NEUTRAL DISINFECTANT CLEANER

A-456 II DISINFECTANT CLEANER

BOOST 3200

BOOST 3200 CIP

BOOST SURFACE TREATMENT

CLICKSAN DISINFECTANT/SANITIZER

COSA OXONIA ACTIVE

FOOD CONTACT QUAT SANITIZER

KAY SURFACE SANITIZER

KAYQUAT II

MULTI-PURPOSE NEUTRAL PH GERMICIDAL DETERGENT

NEUTRAL DISINFECTANT CLEANER

OASIS 499 HBV DISINFECTANT

OXONIA ACTIVE

OXYCIDE DAILY DISINFECTANT CLEANER

PEROXIDE MULTI SURFACE CLEANER AND DISINFECTANT

QUATERNARY DISINFECTANT CLEANER

SANI QUAD FOOD SERVICE SANITIZER

SANITIZER / COMMERCIAL SANITIZER

SUPER SAN FOOD SERVICE SANITIZER

TRIPLE PLAY

Clean Quick Broad Range Quaternary Sanitizer

multi-quat mega-1

TEC-QUAT 128

CEN-KLEEN IV

ACS Tornado 1 - One Step Disinfectant

Performex

Germ-A-Cide 64

128 E-Fecticide

256 Century Q

Q.T.Plus

Q.T. 3

Dakil S

Centraz San Sol 10

Simple Green d Pro 5

Medline Micro-Kill NQ5

Classic Whirlpool Disinfectant and Cleaner

OPI SpaComplete

CONFIDENCE PLUS 2

Coastwide Professional Hepastat 256

Brighton Professional Hepastat 256

128 Disinfectant

3M™ Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate

3M™ Neutral Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate

3M™ Disinfectant Cleaner RCT Concentrate

3M™ MBS Disinfectant Cleaner Fresh Scent Concentrate

3M™ MBS Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate

GASCO Quaternary Sanitizer

MixMate Germcidal Cleaner

Lemon Cleaner

Pine Cleaner Disinfectant

Extra Spearmint Germicidal Detergent and Deodorant

Sanifect Plus 1

Sanifect Plus 2 Fresh N Clean

Neutral Disinfectant Cleaner

Germicidal Cleaner and Disinfectant

MixMate Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant

MixMate Microtech Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant

Array Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant P Gordon Food Service 6836-75-45133

OXY-TEAM™ DISINFECTANT CLEAENER

VIREX™ II / 256

Virex Plus

G-5 Sanitizer

Wide Range II Non-Acid Disinfectant Washroom Cleaner Concentrate

Avert Sporicidal Disinfectant Cleaner

United 255 DISINFECT PLUS

PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizing Wipes

Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe

Buckeye Sanicare Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Wipes

Clorox Healthcare® VersaSure® Wipes

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Commerical Solutions® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes

Clorox Healthcare® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

I7 DISINFECTANT WIPES

MULTI PURPOSE DISINFECTING WIPES

SCRUBS® MEDAPHENE® Plus Disinfecting Wipes ITW Pro Brands 6836-340-11694

Wipes Plus Disinfecting Wipes 1

Handyclean™ Steridol Wipes

Monk Disinfectant Wipes

SONO Ultrasound Wipes

SONO Disinfecting Wipes

Oxivir 1 Wipes

OXIVIR™ WIPES

CLAIRE BROAD SPECTRUM GERMICIDAL & DISINFECTANT WIPE

NASSCO PRO SERIES 88 BROAD SPECTRUM GERMICIDAL & DISINFECTANT WIPES

LCP BROAD SPECTRUM GERMICIDAL & DISINFECTANT WIPES

SSS TRIPLE S DISINFECTANT WIPES

BROAD SPECTRUM GERMICIDAL DISINFECTANT HEALTH CARE WIPES

For more, click here.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.