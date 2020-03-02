(WFSB) -- Health organizations are helping folks fight back against the spread of covid-19.
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a new list of cleaning products that can help kill off the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says coronavirus can spread through person to person contact, or from surfaces to people.
It also says there is proof that disinfecting your home and work space properly can help fight back against coronavirus.
That’s why you’ll want to properly disinfect surfaces like countertops, and you can use things that are probably inside your home, like Lysol disinfectant spray and Purell surface disinfectant.
You’ll want to spray these products about 6-8 inches from surfaces and make sure the product stays on a surface for at least 10 seconds before wiping it down.
The Center for Biocide Chemistries has released a list of more than 100 ready to use products that are effective at killing viruses like covid-19.
These are anti-microbial products already in the market that have been tested against hundreds of pathogens.
Many of the products have been proven to be effective against stronger pathogens like norovirus and Ebola.
When high touch surfaces like countertops, seats on buses, planes aren’t properly disinfected, harmful viruses like the novel coronavirus can spread rapidly.
It’s also important you wipe everything down with a fresh cloth or wipe.
Also, don’t forget to use the one way wipe method. If you wipe in one direction, then go back over it, you’ll spread the germs you just cleaned up.
Plus, when it comes to the office, it’s a good idea to wipe down your desk at least once every week. And when you leave the office every day, flip your keyboard over to prevent new viruses from growing.
Among the popular household items on the list are Clorox disinfecting spray, Clorox multi-surface cleaner + bleach, Lysol disinfectant spray, and Purell professional surface disinfectant.
Here’s a closer look at the full list:
PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizer
PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant
PURELL Healthcare Surface Disinfectant
PURELL Multi Surface Disinfectant
PURELL Food Processing Surface Sanitizer
Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray
Sani-24 Germicidal Spray
DETERGENT DISINFECTANT PUMP SPRAY
SC-RTU DISINFECTANT CLEANER
Sanicare TBX
Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray
Clorox Healthcare® Fuzion® Cleaner Disinfectant
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Clean-Up Disinfectant Cleaner with Bleach1
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® 4-in-One Disinfectant & Sanitizer
Clorox 4 In One Disinfecting Spray
CloroxPro™ Clorox Total 360® Disinfecting Cleaner1
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach1
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Biostain & Odor Remover
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Tilex Soap Scum Remover
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant
Clorox Healthcare® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant
Clorox Clean Up Cleaner + Bleach
Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner
Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfectant Foamer
Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach
Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner Clinging Bleach Gel
Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach
Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Formula Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover
Clorox Scentiva Bathroom Disinfecting Foam Cleaner
LYSOL BRAND CLING & FRESH TOILET BOWL CLEANER
LYSOL BRAND POWER TOILET BOWL CLEANER
LYSOL BRAND LIME & RUST TOILET BOWL CLEANER
LYSOL BRAND BLEACH MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANER
LYSOL BRAND BLEACH MOLD AND MILDEW REMOVER
LYSOL BRAND POWER PLUS TOILET BOWL CLEANER
LYSOL® DISINFECTANT SPRAY
PROFESSIONAL LYSOL® DISINFECTANT SPRAY
LYSOL® DISINEFCTANT MAX COVER MIST
BLEACH DISINFECTANT CLEANER
KLERCIDE
PEROXIDE DISINFECTANT AND GLASS CLEANER
TB DISINFECTANT CLEANER READY-TO-USE
VIRASEPT
PEROXIDE MULTI SURFACE CLEANER AND DISINFECTANT RTU
TB Quat
RTU Disinfectant Cleaner
Protection that Lives on Microban 24 Hour Keeps Killing 99.9% of Bacteria for Up to 24 Hours Multipurpose Cleaner” (Microban 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Cleaner)
“Protection that Lives on Microban 24 Hour Keeps Killing 99.9% of Bacteria for Up to 24 Hours Bathroom Cleaner” (Microban 24 hour Bathroom Cleaner)
MAPS- 1 RTU
Lemon Disinfectant
Clear Gear Sports Spray
Foster First Defense
Sani-Spritz Spray
Don-O-Mite
One-Step Disinfectant Cleaner
X-Ray Apron Cleaner Disinfectant
OXIVIR Tb
All Purpose Virex
OXIVIR 1
Stepan Spray Disinfectant Concentrate
Buckeye Sanicare Lemon Quat
Buckey Sanicare Mint Quat
Buckeye Sanicare Pine Quat
Buckeye Sanicare Quat 128
Buckeye Sanicare Quat 256
Buckeye Sani-Q2
Buckeye Terminator
Buckeye Eco Neutral Disinfectant
Buckeye Eco One-Step Disinfectant-Deodorizer-Cleaner
CloroxPro™ Clorox® Germicidal Bleach
Clorox Disinfecting Bleach2
Clorox Performance Bleach1
Clorox Germicidal Bleach3
PROFESSIONAL LYSOL® HEAVY DUTY BATHROOM CLEANER CONCENTRATE
LYSOL BRAND CLEAN & FRESH MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER
14 PLUS ANTIBACTERIAL ALL PURPOSE CLEANER
20 NEUTRAL DISINFECTANT CLEANER
A-456 II DISINFECTANT CLEANER
BOOST 3200
BOOST 3200 CIP
BOOST SURFACE TREATMENT
CLICKSAN DISINFECTANT/SANITIZER
COSA OXONIA ACTIVE
FOOD CONTACT QUAT SANITIZER
KAY SURFACE SANITIZER
KAYQUAT II
MULTI-PURPOSE NEUTRAL PH GERMICIDAL DETERGENT
NEUTRAL DISINFECTANT CLEANER
OASIS 499 HBV DISINFECTANT
OXONIA ACTIVE
OXYCIDE DAILY DISINFECTANT CLEANER
PEROXIDE MULTI SURFACE CLEANER AND DISINFECTANT
QUATERNARY DISINFECTANT CLEANER
SANI QUAD FOOD SERVICE SANITIZER
SANITIZER / COMMERCIAL SANITIZER
SUPER SAN FOOD SERVICE SANITIZER
TRIPLE PLAY
Clean Quick Broad Range Quaternary Sanitizer
multi-quat mega-1
TEC-QUAT 128
CEN-KLEEN IV
ACS Tornado 1 - One Step Disinfectant
Performex
Germ-A-Cide 64
128 E-Fecticide
256 Century Q
Q.T.Plus
Q.T. 3
Dakil S
Centraz San Sol 10
Simple Green d Pro 5
Medline Micro-Kill NQ5
Classic Whirlpool Disinfectant and Cleaner
OPI SpaComplete
CONFIDENCE PLUS 2
Coastwide Professional Hepastat 256
Brighton Professional Hepastat 256
128 Disinfectant
3M™ Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate
3M™ Neutral Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate
3M™ Disinfectant Cleaner RCT Concentrate
3M™ MBS Disinfectant Cleaner Fresh Scent Concentrate
3M™ MBS Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate
GASCO Quaternary Sanitizer
MixMate Germcidal Cleaner
Lemon Cleaner
Pine Cleaner Disinfectant
Extra Spearmint Germicidal Detergent and Deodorant
Sanifect Plus 1
Sanifect Plus 2 Fresh N Clean
Neutral Disinfectant Cleaner
Germicidal Cleaner and Disinfectant
MixMate Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant
MixMate Microtech Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant
Array Non-Acid Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant P Gordon Food Service 6836-75-45133
OXY-TEAM™ DISINFECTANT CLEAENER
VIREX™ II / 256
Virex Plus
G-5 Sanitizer
Wide Range II Non-Acid Disinfectant Washroom Cleaner Concentrate
Avert Sporicidal Disinfectant Cleaner
United 255 DISINFECT PLUS
PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizing Wipes
Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe
Buckeye Sanicare Disinfecting Wipes
Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Wipes
Clorox Healthcare® VersaSure® Wipes
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes
Clorox Commerical Solutions® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes
Clorox Healthcare® Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
I7 DISINFECTANT WIPES
MULTI PURPOSE DISINFECTING WIPES
SCRUBS® MEDAPHENE® Plus Disinfecting Wipes ITW Pro Brands 6836-340-11694
Wipes Plus Disinfecting Wipes 1
Handyclean™ Steridol Wipes
Monk Disinfectant Wipes
SONO Ultrasound Wipes
SONO Disinfecting Wipes
Oxivir 1 Wipes
OXIVIR™ WIPES
CLAIRE BROAD SPECTRUM GERMICIDAL & DISINFECTANT WIPE
NASSCO PRO SERIES 88 BROAD SPECTRUM GERMICIDAL & DISINFECTANT WIPES
LCP BROAD SPECTRUM GERMICIDAL & DISINFECTANT WIPES
SSS TRIPLE S DISINFECTANT WIPES
BROAD SPECTRUM GERMICIDAL DISINFECTANT HEALTH CARE WIPES
For more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.