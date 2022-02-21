(WFSB) - Connecticut agriculture officials are warning poultry producers about the highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture on Sunday advised all poultry owners that the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Inspection Service confirmed the presence of bird flu in Suffolk County, NY.
The flock was on a property in a non-commercial backyard.
Officials also said bird flu was detected in backyard flocks in Nova Scotia, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia.
CT DoAg officials said they have been reaching out to poultry and egg farms across Connecticut to ensure the best practices are being implemented and will continue to do so as part of a state and federal surveillance program.
Poultry owners were urged to protect flocks from contact with wild or migratory birds, restrict access to the property or flock, and clean and disinfect clothes, shoes, equipment and hands.
Owners should also know the warning signs and report any sick birds.
Signs of avian influenza, according to the CT DoAg, include sudden increase in bird deaths, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, watery or green diarrhea, lack of energy, poor appetite, drop in egg production, swelling around the eyes, neck, and head, and purple discoloration of wattles, combs, and legs.
To report sick birds, an unexplained high number of deaths, or sudden drop in egg production, contact the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505 or through email at ctstate.vet@ct.gov, or call the USDA at 866-536-7593.
