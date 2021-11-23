(WFSB) – As so many hit the roads for the long holiday weekend and temperatures get colder, it’s a reminder to get your car prepped for the winter season.
Tis the season to get your tires winter ready.
“When the temperature drops below 35, that’s when one or two of them start to be problematic,” said Liz Divito.
She said as temperatures drop, she makes sure her tires are in tip-top shape.
AAA projects more than 48 million people will be on the roads this Thanksgiving season, so that’s why you need to get the car ready before you hit the road.
Christopher Solomon, manager of Pop’s Tires in Wethersfield, said there are a couple measures you can take to make sure you’re prepared.
“It’s more of our busy season, most people are noticing that low indicator light turning on, so make sure you have the proper air pressure in your tires and of course tread, you want to make sure you can get through nice and safe,” Solomon said.
Which means, winter tires are a good idea, especially with snow season right around the corner.
“It’s good to have good tires in the snow, if you don’t have good tires, you don’t get any traction, you’re going to find it difficult to corner, go up hills, it comes to the point where the better your tire the more traction you’re going to get,” Solomon said.
Also, protect your windshield wipers. Leaving them in a raised position to prevent them freezing to the windshield. Also make sure the defroster and heat work.
“I definitely recommend warming your car up and make sure you have some washer fluid because that stuff is going to kick up with dirt and sand and make sure you have some good tires on your car,” Solomon said.
Also, a reminder to take it slow, and keep a safe distance from other cars in any kind of winter weather.
There are also some essentials to keep handy, just in case, like blankets, jumper cables, flares, an emergency kit, flashlight, a small shovel or ice scraper, and water.
