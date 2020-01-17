WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- The impeachment against President Donald Trump is officially underway in the Senate.
Charges were read on Thursday, and senators have been sworn in as jurors.
The trial starts on Tuesday, as Congress is divided on whether there should be witnesses and more evidence.
Democrats feel witnesses should be allowed in the proceedings, and some Republicans may also agree.
"We need to get the truth and that means witnesses and documents,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
He said he wants a fair process.
For witnesses to appear, there would have to be an agreement from all Senate Democrats, and at least four Republicans.
Senate Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney have all indicated they might support that.
"We're going to vote on that at the appropriate time after we listen to the arguments,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican majority leader.
House Democrats said new evidence continues to emerge about the President's campaign to pressure Ukraine to start an investigation into the Bidens.
"I should be their number one witness. I have all the dirt,” said former Trump donor and indicted businessman Lev Parnas.
He said he was the man President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani entrusted with getting Ukraine to announce the investigation.
There are others Senator Blumenthal wants to hear from, including Mick Mulvaney, budget director and acting White House chief of staff, and John Bolton, the former national security advisor.
On Friday morning, President Trump added new members to his legal defense, including constitutional attorney Alan Dershowit, and Ken Starr, the independent counsel in the investigation that led to president Bill Clinton’s impeachment. At one time, Trump called Starr a “freak.”
"Mitch McConnell has said he's going to take cues from the White House, which, in effect, would allow Donald Trump, the defendant, to run his own trial. That's not how trials work,” Blumenthal said.
There are 53 Republicans in the 100-seat Senate. It would take 67 votes to convict the president and remove him from office.
