PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- As students and teachers prepare to start the new year, school bus transportation has had to make changes to insure everyone’s health and safety during the pandemic.
MJ Bus of Old Saybrook manages a fleet of 600 buses serving 24 school districts throughout Connecticut.
As schools are sanitized daily, so are school buses, as districts roll out back-to-school plans with hybrid options of distance learning.
“We’re building our routes based on a hybrid model with less kids to plan on the routing, and trying to space as much as we can on the seats,” said MJ Bus COO Jon Hipsher.
Bus drivers sign in daily and get their temperature checked before heading out on their route. Drivers and students must wear masks at all times.
The way it’ll work is students will board, then go to the back of the bus. In Putnam, students will be seating themselves in a zig-zag pattern.
“When a student gets on the bus, they should go to the first available seat in the back so that students are never walking in front of other students,” said Putnam Superintendent of Schools Dan Sullivan III.
“It is very scary though, she needs to understand she needs to go to the back where before it was right in the front because she was in kindergarten. We’ll see how it works out,” said parent Melissa Daponte, of Old Lyme.
Bus windows will be open, weather pending, along with roof vents to provide fresh air.
All high-impact touch areas on the bus get sanitized throughout the day as well.
Veteran driver Shawn Bruzik is also tasked with training drivers the new protocols.
“After we do a run, we’ll pull the bus to the side of the road and wipe it down again, then pick up some more kids and wipe it down again, come back here and wipe it down again,” he said.
While it takes time, Bruzik said “safety is more important. Cleanliness is more important than anything else.”
As the beginning of a new school year approaches, bus companies are desperate for drivers, and that is statewide.
