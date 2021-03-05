HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill meant to help terminally ill people end their lives has made it through a legislative committee for the first time in Connecticut's history.
The Aid-in-Dying Bill was approved by the state Public Health Committee on Friday.
Officials called it a bipartisan effort that passed with a 24-9 vote.
Aid in Dying passes in the public health committee - first time. Now goes to CT General Assembly #wfsb— Susan Raff (@SusanRaff1) March 5, 2021
The bill was introduced 14 times since 1994. This is the furthest it ever went, according to the group Compassion & Choices.
“I so appreciate the Public Health Committee responding to the pleas of terminally ill people like me who desperately need the option of medical aid in dying so they don’t have to suffer needlessly at life’s end,” said Glastonbury resident Kim Hoffman, who endured many years of debilitating treatments for stage 4 ovarian cancer. “Out of care and respect, I implore the House and Senate to act with compassion and pass this much-needed legislation before it is too late for us.”
The Catholic Church has been a strong opponent of the bill.
It now heads to the state House of Representatives and Senate.
(2) comments
This bill is long overdue. I always wondered why it was considered humane to put down a beloved pet when they are seriously ill and in pain when for humans in the same situation it is preferable to let them suffer. Who ever said they want to stay alive in severe pain, or not knowing anything about their world. The toll on the patient not to mention the care givers is enormous. I know that I do not want to put my family through that and would like to know that my end of life could be done in love and dignity and that my loved ones would not have guilt. I have been in a nursing home and seen people parked in a wheelchair, not knowing who or where they are, no family around, they are alive but not living.
As Cathy Ludlum, a Connecticut disability rights person has said: "Assisted suicide is bad medicine. People with disabilities and elders will be at risk once death becomes seen as just another medical treatment option."
Unfortunately Cathy and other opponents were not able to meet with legislators in person (because of COVID) this year to explain all that is wrong about this bill. This is very sad!
