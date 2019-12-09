(WFSB) - There was something strange, but not in a neighborhood.
The first official trailer for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters sequel was released on Monday.
The movie is called Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
The trailer featured Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame, and Mckenna Grace from Annabelle Comes Home.
It centered on two children who end up on a farm that's connected to the original Ghostbusters from the 1980s.
Though not seen in the preview, the film features most of the original cast, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.
See the trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.