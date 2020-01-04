EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A salute to freedom after a safe return home.
The Connecticut National Guard welcomed air men and women after an overseas deployment in the Middle East.
“Welcome home” and “thank yous” are in order for the 103rd Airlift Wing.
After a five-month deployment beginning last July, the air men and women returned home just in time to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.
The formal ceremony highlights the Air National Guard’s assist with delivering critical cargo throughout the Middle East in what is described as perilous conditions.
Today, many say their families back home shared in their sacrifices while away and it feels good to be back in Connecticut.
“We’re doing what we trained to do, day in, day out, in the homeland and in the war fight and building partnerships around the world,” said Lieutenant Colonel Neal Byrne. “That’s what we do so we know how to do it anywhere. So, when we leave our families it’s particularly difficult for them as we’re not there to do our normal day-to-day.”
A who’s who from across the state came out during the ceremony.
As a retired member of this unit and a spouse of one of the returned deployers. I am proud of all of them.
On another note to the writer. All persons in the Air Force regardless of gender are called Airmen (not air men and women).
