WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Air traffic controllers at Bradley Airport is speaking out on how the government shutdown has impacted them.
Fewer people on the job could be affecting safety.
This Friday, federal employees affected by the shutdown will miss their second paycheck.
This is creating stress, and some say the shutdown is a safety risk for all of us.
"When you have to worry about bills or creditors being paid, or being able to pay for childcare, it doesn't allow you to focus 100 percent,” said Bryan Krampovitis, air traffic controller.
Bryan Krampovitis is an air traffic controller at Bradley Airport.
He says the government shutdown has created problems.
They are short staffed, working long hours, and on top of that, they are not getting paid.
Senator Chris Murphy is urging President Donald Trump to end the shutdown.
"The safety of air travel cannot sustain this shutdown lasting much longer,” said Murphy.
Murphy says the shutdown poses potential security risks and travel delays as long as federal employees are forced to continue working without pay.
Mick Devine represents air traffic controllers throughout New England.
"To be very clear, it is not as safe to fly as it once was 30 days ago,” said Devine.
On Wednesday in Washington, federal workers flooded Capitol Hill in protest.
This is now day 33 of the shutdown.
All of them demanding are to go back to work.
As for air traffic controllers, Channel 3 was told some have left their jobs at other airports to take other jobs.
That's not happened at Bradley, yet.
"Air traffic controllers will have to start making some hard decisions on how to support their household,” said Krampovitis.
