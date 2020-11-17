WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Vermont was added to Connecticut’s travel advisory list on Tuesday, brining the total to 47 states.
This has the air travel industry very worried with Thanksgiving just nine days away.
Things have been quiet at Bradley Airport and officials are worries it won’t be much better during the holidays as they expect a 65 percent drop in traffic.
“We do believe the trip through Bradley will be very, very safe,” said Kevin Dillon, Executive Director, Connecticut Airport Authority.
Bradley Airport made an appeal to travelers on Tuesday with the message to consider flying this holiday season.
The day before Thanksgiving is typically the busiest travel day of the year, but Bradley expects traffic will be down more than half from last year.
“Certainly, the airport’s been heavily impacted,” Dillon said.
While Vermont was added to the state’s travel advisory list, anyone coming from there and 47 other states on the list must quarantine for 14 days unless they get a negative test within 72 hours of travel.
Passengers at Bradley say they felt safe traveling. The airport requires masks at all times and has plexiglass separating workers from travelers.
Anyone violating rules could be told to leave.
Bradley has been offering tests on site for passengers.
