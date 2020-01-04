EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Air National Guard welcomes its own on the same day as the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, prepares for deployment.
In the same breath, the US airstrike against top Iranian General Qassan Soleimani emerged in the room.
“Today, again in this past week, in the news and in the headlines, reminds us all of the volatile world we still live in.”
The welcome home ceremony comes amid several questions, including if another deployment is on the horizon as tensions in the Middle East escalate.
“In our business, you never know what the environment is going to look like when you’re getting ready to head out the door,” said Lieutenant Colonel Neal Byrne.
This event follows calls from Connecticut’s congressional delegation pushing for answers after this week’s drone strike.
The demands target the President’s response on what is being done to protect Americans and our allies, and whether the administration had the authority to order the airstrike killing Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport on Thursday.
Congressman Joe Courtney fears the backlash may mean the US military presence has worn out its time in Iraq.
“We have heard nothing from the White House in terms of how exactly this is supposed to stabilize and pacify that part of the world,” Courtney said.
Meanwhile, the administration says the move saved American lives after it was discovered Soleimani planned to attack but would not specify the threat.
At Bradley Air National Guard Base, Lieutenant Colonel Neal Byrne says military action stands ready for whatever is next.
“We’re always ready to perform in contested in degrading environments — that’s what we’re trained to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.