WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Thanksgiving Day is a week from Thursday, which means the holiday travel rush is fast approaching.

AAA predicted that 2.5 million people will be on the move over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks anticipates 85,000 travelers to head through Sunday, Nov. 28.

Its busiest days are expected to be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday.

Big travel hubs, including Bradley, have been preparing for the increase in traffic.

Thursday, airport officials said passenger numbers are back to almost pre-pandemic levels.

No matter how far away people plan to roam, Bradley Airport said it wants travelers to be prepared for the holiday travel rush.

It advised travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight departure. They should also confirm their flight with their airline ahead of time.

The airport warned travelers that parking closest to the terminal, especially in the garage, will be in high demand. People can visit Bradley's website here ahead of their arrival for the latest information on parking availability.

Travelers were also told to bring a face covering with them, as a federal mask mandate remains in place.

AAA said this year, only 8 percent of people are concerned about the risk of COVID-19 while traveling compared to 40 percent who were nervous last year.

The club predicted that 285,000 New Englanders will fly next week.

Across the country, staffing shortages and possible flight cancellations could pose challenges to airlines.

"We're seeing a lot of scrambling by the airlines and it's going to continue heading into the holiday season,” said Willis Orlando, senior product operations specialist, Scott’s Cheap Flights.

CT residents impacted by high gas prices Rising gas prices are putting a strain on families as the holidays approach, many of them told Channel 3.

Meanwhile, 87 percent of New Englanders expected to get to their destination by car.

For those travelers, AAA had some age-old advice.

“Leave early,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If you can leave Wednesday before noon, that's great. Or one of the best travel days and if you're only going kind of a close, leave Thanksgiving morning."

AAA expected road travel numbers to come close, but not exceed record-breaking figures set in 2019.