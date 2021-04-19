WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -If you’ve traveled recently, you likely noticed travel is picking back up again.
But close to home, Bradley International Airport is actually seeing less passengers than a year ago.
Travel at Bradley is still down compared to where they were before the pandemic started, but airports nationwide aren’t empty.
The lines are getting longer to get through TSA at Bradley.
“I wasn’t expecting that. My flight isn’t until 4 p.m., so I didn’t think anyone would be here, but I figured I’ll get here early,” said Raia Antonetz.
Airport officials say while Bradley has been seeing more passengers in the terminal recently, passenger traffic is down 60 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
According to TSA, more than 1.5 million people passed through airport security last Sunday alone. On the same day last year, the number was less than 91,000.
With CDC restrictions easing and more people vaccinated by the day, many people are itching to travel.
“It’s good to see. I traveled American, so the seats have always been full now. Delta is full as well. I guess the ticket prices back where they need to be,” said Joe Stovcsik.
For those who travel frequently because of work, they say they’ve noticed the pick-up.
“It’s crowded. The airports are super crowded. Nothing is open at the airports, so it’s not fun anymore. It’s safe. I feel comfortable,” Stovcsik said.
Airport officials say there’s a one to two month lag time when it comes to reporting passenger numbers, so we could see that increase once they have that information.
