(WFSB) - With 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., precautions are being taken with travelers.
All U.S. citizens returning to the U.S. from China will be tested at eight airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
Non U.S. citizens who have been to affected areas will temporarily be suspended from entering the country.
As of Monday morning, one person at JFK was being monitored for coronavirus there after returning from Asia.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said there are no measures in place there.
"We are aware of the Coronavirus and the safety of our passengers is of utmost importance," the airport said in a statement. "Because we don’t receive direct flights from the impacted region there are no additional measures currently implemented at Bradley. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will adjust our operation with appropriate measures should the need arise."
Officials said the virus started in a Wuhan meat market and spread to more than 14,000 people worldwide. More than 300 have died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the precautions are the first quarantine ordered by the federal government in more than 50 years.
It comes at the height of respiratory flu season.
In Connecticut, health officials warn that the flu remains widespread.
People are urged to wash their hands, avoid close-contact with anyone who is sick and disinfect surfaces.
More information about the seasonal flu in the state can be found here.
Local health officials said the threat for the coronavirus remains low for Connecticut. However, anyone feeling sick is urged to call their health care provider.
